CENTREVILLE — Second-year Glen Oaks Community College head women’s basketball coach Morgan Balcom expects her Lady Vikings to chalk up more victories before the season comes to an end.

Glen Oaks is currently 0-4 so far in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference and 4-10 overall this season.

“The biggest key for this team is to continue to make strides in getting better and not settling for what has already been accomplished this season,” Balcom said.

“We also hope to become more disciplined on the defensive side of the ball to continue to win more games this season.”

Glen Oaks has already produced more victories than it achieved last season. The Lady Vikings finished the 2017-18 season 2-23 overall and 1-15 in the Western Conference.

Glen Oaks has three sophomores on its roster returning from last season.

Lakara Taylor, a 5-foot-10 forward from South Bend Adams, Ind. returns for Glen Oaks.

“Lakara is finally back playing this semester. She brings experience as a returner. We are happy to have her back as she is one of the best slashers/drivers on the team. Hopefully she picks up where she left off last season to help carry the scoring load,” Balcom said.

Another key returning sophomore is Chyna McMillian, a 5-6 guard/forward, from Portage Northern.

“Chyna is one of the most coachable players on this team. She does what is asked of her and she knows her role better than anyone. She comes off the bench and gives this team a spark, rather it be to score, rebound or play good defense. She is one of our hardest working players,” Balcom said.

The third and final sophomore is 5-4 guard Tayler Coe from Reading.

“Tayler brings grit to the team. She goes all out on every single play of the game and gets on the floor for every loose ball. She has the ability to shoot the outside shot as well as take it in and draw the contact. She has been a huge pick up for us this year,” said Glen Oaks’ coach.

A top newcomer is freshman Shakaya Rogers, a 5-4 guard, from Hanover Horton.

“Shakaya has a carried a lot of the scoring load for us this season. She can score from anywhere on the court. She is one of the most unselfish players and always looks to set up her teammates. She’s also one of our best defenders,” Balcom said.

Alexus Dull is a freshman guard from Constantine.

“Lexi gives us everything she has every game and brings energy to the team and does all the dirty work on the floor,” Balcom said.

Glen Oaks women’s basketball season schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Glen Oaks at Lansing, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Owens at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Glen Oaks at Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Lake Michigan College at Glen Oaks, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Glen Oaks at Ancilla College, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Kellogg at Glen Oaks, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Glen Oaks at Mid-Michigan, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Glen Oaks at Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Glen Oaks at Grand Rapids, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Lansing at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Muskegon at Glen Oaks, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Glen Oaks at Lake Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Ancilla College at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

