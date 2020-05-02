Lady Vikings post 11th win

Published on Feb. 5, 2020

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 70-64 win at home over Lake Michigan College Wednesday.

The Lady Vikings improve to 11-11 overall and 3-8 in the Western Conference with the victory.

“It was a hard fought and very physical game. We played some tough defense and didn’t let up tonight to get back on the winning side. It was a great team win,” said Glen Oaks women’s head coach Morgan Balcom.

Shawn’ta Standifer paced Glen Oaks in scoring with 17 points. Shakaya Rogers and Briona Gilson added 13 points apiece, Isabella Dangerfield 12 and Baleigh Brazo, a Sturgis native, finished with seven for the Lady Vikings.

Brazo also had 10 rebounds, while D’laina Harton chipped in eight, Rogers seven, Gilson five and Jazmyn Vines added four.

Vines, Dangerfield. Rogers and Harton all had two steals apiece.

Glen Oaks visits Kellogg Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.