Lady Vikings open district tournament with pair of wins

PORT HURON — The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team defeated No. 4 seeded Lansing and No. 1 seeded Sinclair in round one of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Great Lakes District A Tournament Thursday.

No. 5 seeded Glen Oaks, now 24-6, beat Lansing 25-17,25-23,25-21 and Sinclair 25-16,25-16,25-15.

Mackenzie Dobosiewicz had 36 kills, 26 digs and six blocks for Glen Oaks. Abbie Harpeneau added 30 kills. Aubrey Crotser added 72 assists and Tessa Hawkins had 32 digs for the Lady Vikings and Jora Barnes had seven blocks.