Lady Vikings fall to Lakers

CENTREVIILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball team suffered a 85-40 Western Conference loss at home Saturday to the Mid Michigan Community College Lady Lakers.

Zoe Aseltine, Kyana Buck and Lakara Taylor all scored seven points apiece for Glen Oaks. Chyna McMillan added six points for the Lady Vikings and Jenis Pope had five.

Buck and Taylor added eight rebounds apiece. Sirena Pitts had seven rebounds. Aseltine added five and Gabrielle Russell finished with four boards.

Glen Oaks committed 22 turnovers in the contest.

Glen Oaks received a forfeit win over Kalamazoo Valley Community College on Thursday.

Kalamazoo Valley has forfeited the remainder of its games this season due to a shortage of players.

Glen Oaks visits Jackson Community College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Grand Rapids Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m.