Lady Vikings fall at home

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball team dropped an 80-40 Western Conference decision at home Saturday to Lake Michigan College.

Gabrielle Russell had 24 points and six rebounds for Glen Oaks. Hannah Carr scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Madeline Adams had eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Leasia Jackson totaled three points, two boards and four assists. Jazsmin Blue had seven rebounds and three steals.

