Lady Vikings collect pair of victories in Joliet CC Classic

JOLIET, IL. — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s volleyball team competed in the Joliet Community College Classic over the weekend.

Vince Strefling’s Lady Vikings improved to 13-0 with a pair of wins over Shawnee Community College 25-8, 25-13, 25-16 and Oakton Community College 25-10, 25-22, 25-18 on Saturday.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz, a sophomore from Constantine, recorded 20 kills for Glen Oaks. Abbie Harpeneau added 15 kills and Jora Barns had 11.

Tessa Hawkins, a sophomore from Three Rivers, led Glen Oaks defensively with 35 digs, while Hayley Kramer piled up 15 and Aubrey Crotser had 13.

Kramer and Crotser are both freshmen from Mendon.

Crotser led in setting with 63 assists.

Kylie Meek and Hawkins had five service aces each.

Harpeneau finished with six blocks and AJ Jackson added five.

Results from Glen Oaks’ final two matches on Sunday were not available at press time.