Lady Hornets thriving on the court despite short bench

MENDON — For members of Mendon’s girls basketball team, getting enough playing time is not an issue.

Leasa Griffith’s Lady Hornets are currently tied with Hartford for third place in the Southwest 10 Conference standings at 3-1 and 4-1 overall.

Just five games into the season, Mendon’s record might not seem that unique. Consider the fact, though, that the Lady Hornets endure the full 32 minutes every game with a roster of just seven players.

“We have been playing true team basketball. This season we have had five different high scorers. Five of our athletes are averaging more than six points per game,” said Mendon’s long-time head coach Leasa Griffith.

“The team chemistry is good, and the girls trust one another. This is huge when you are playing a team sport.”

Mendon’s only loss this season came just before the holiday break, a 47-34 setback at defending conference champion and undefeated Centreville.

Mendon is scoring 47.4 points per game and allowing opponents 35.

Leading Mendon in scoring is senior postplayer Cierra Nightingale, a three-year varsity letterwinner, with 10.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Freshman guard Payton Griffith, a niece of the head coach, averages 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.8 assists for the Lady Hornets.

Senior guard Amaijha Bailey averages 6.8 points, 4.4 steals and 3.6 assists for Mendon.