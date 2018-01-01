Lady Hornets salvage split with Raiders

MENDON — Brooke Cooper scored from third base on a wild pitch to give Mendon’s softball team a thrilling 10-9 win in the bottom of the seven inning Monday at home over Decatur.

Cooper’s score helped the Lady Hornets win the second game of a doubleheader as Mendon earned a split. Decatur won the first game 11-7 in eight innings.

In Mendon’s final turn at bat in game two, Cooper walked and advanced all the way to third on Abby Miller’s sacrifice bunt that snuck through in the field. All of the Decatur fielders charged and no one covered the bags. Miller advanced to second and Cooper ended up scoring the decisive run with teammate Taylor Schabes at the plate.

Schabes picked up the win for Mendon in game two allowing 12 hits, four walks with one strikeout.

Amaijha Bailey and Cierra Nightingale both had triples for Mendon. Julianna Hagenbuch doubled for the Lady Hornets and added two singles. Amaijha Bailey added two hits, while Lauren Lash, Gabby Russell, Miller and Schabes all added one base hit for the Lady Hornets.

Parsons tossed all eight innings and took the loss in game one. She gave up 12 hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Cooper belted a triple. Russell and Hagenbuch collected a double each. Bailey, Hagenbuch, Parsons, Russell and Cooper all had singles for Mendon.

Russell and Miller drove in two runs each.

Russell and Cooper each scored twice for Mendon.