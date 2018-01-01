Lady Hornets retain high expectations on softball diamond

MENDON — With six returning starters, first-year Mendon co-softball coaches Steve Butler and Mike Smith are feeling confident about the 2018 season.

The Lady Hornets, who finished 18-16 overall and advanced to the state quarterfinals last season, must rely more heavily on its defense this season to keep them in games.

Mendon graduated its top pitcher from last season in Cassie Plummer, along with starting third baseman Hannah Frye.

The Lady Hornets return first-team Division 4 all-state first baseman Lauren Lash and junior Amaijha Bailey (cf, ss). Both were first team BCS All-League selections last season.

Other returning starters include senior Abby Miller (of, catcher), junior Cierra Nightingale (lf, 3b), and sophomores Julianna Hagenbuch (ss) and Gracie Russell (catcher).



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.