Lady Hornets lose first game of Tourney

COLDWATER — Mendon’s softball team dropped a 5-1 decision to Coldwater in the Lady Cardinals Tournament Saturday.

Mendon had just started its second game of the tournament when it was called in the top of the first because of rain and thunder.

Hannah Duchene was the losing pitcher for Mendon against Coldwater. Duchene gave up seven hits, three walks with six strikeouts.

Lauren Lash had an RBI triple for Mendon. Kennedy Hawkins added two base hits. Hannah Frye doubled. Duchene added a single. Julianna Hagenbuch scored the lone run for Mendon.