Lady Hornets fall to St. Philip

MENDON — The Mendon girls’ basketball team dropped a tough 46-40 non-league decision at home Monday with Battle Creek St. Philip.

St. Philip jumped out to a 15-13 lead after the opening period and took a 34-25 lead into halftime.

Both teams played good defense in the third quarter with only 10 points being scored between the two sides. St. Philip entered the final quarter holding a 37-32 lead.

Julia Sutter scored 17 points, hauled down 14 rebounds and blocked two shots for Mendon. Mary Leighton added 10 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Hayley Kramer finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Mendon, now 5-10 overall.

Nancy Steinacker added six rebounds and two points. Alyssa Kramer had two points and five rebounds.

Kameron Haley scored 12 points for Battle Creek St. Philip.

