Lady Hornets claim district crown

MENDON — The Mendon girls’ basketball team claimed the Class D district title on its home floor Friday with a 35-27 win over Colon.

Mendon moves on to regional play next Tuesday.

Mendon led Colon 10-6 after one period, 13-11 at halftime and 22-17 after three periods. A 13-10 run in the final eight minutes lifted the Lady Hornets, now 10-11 overall, to the win.

Nancy Steinacker and Mary Leighton scored nine points each for Mendon. Julia Sutter contributed eight, Alyssa Kramer six, Hayley Kramer five and Aubrey Crotser two for the Lady Hornets.

Brooke Hinkley scored seven points for Colon and Keagan Bower added six.

Sutter had 11 rebounds, while Hayley Kramer and Steinacker had six each.

Sutter also had eight steals and Leighton four steals and four assists.

