Lady Falcons swept by Comets

KALAMAZOO — The Constantine volleyball team dropped a 17-25, 22-25, 25-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division contest to the Kalamazoo Christian Comets Tuesday

Madi Tulley posted four kills, two blocks and nine digs for Constantine. Hannah Outlawa added four kills and nine digs. Leah Dumm finished with five kills and 12 digs. Alyssa Parker contributed four kills and seven digs for the Lady Falcons. Laci Lutz added six assists. Lilly Stears posted eight assists.