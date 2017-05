MARCELLUS — Constantine’s softball team swept host Marcellus in a doubleheader Monday by identical 11-1 scores.

The Lady Falcons took advantage of a total of 10 errors on the day by the Lady Wildcats.

Mercedes Cole went the distance for the win in game one for Constantine.

Cole gave up just two hits, one walk and had seven strikeouts.

