Lady Falcons strong in sprints, relays and jumping events

CONSTANTINE — A talented core of returners along with a gifted freshman class of athletes has Constantine girls’ track and field team aiming for a higher finish in the SAC standings this spring.

Constantine returns several key performers from a team that earned fifth out of 19 schools in the SAC League Meet, fourth in the SAC Valley Division, 3-3 in league duals and fifth in the divisional meet.

Veteran Constantine girls’ coach Chad Thelen, who has been coaching track at Constantine since the 2003 season, returns junior all-stater Cassie McNamara. McNamara earned All-State in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and also received Academic All-State. She also received All-League honors in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

McNamara is currently the school record holder in the 300 hurdles.

Also returning as a major point scorer for Constantine is senior Mackenzi Dobosiewicz who earned All-League in the high jump and pole vault.

Dobosiewicz is also a major point scorer for the Lady Falcons in the 100 hurdles and sprint relays.

Constantine also returns its All-League 800 relay team of McNamara, Dobosiewicz and seniors Paulina Diaz and Lexi Dull.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.