Lady Falcons runners-up in SAC Meet

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls track and field team earned second in Tuesday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference championship meet hosted by the Lady Falcons at Sweetland Stadium.
Saugatuck scored 189 points to win the girls’ meet followed by Constantine in second with 96 and Schoolcraft (70 1/2) took third.
Other girls’ team scores included Galesburg-Augusta (54), Kalamazoo Christian (51), Martin (47 1/2), Delton-Kellogg (43 1/2), Lawton (38), Coloma (27 1/2), Gobles (24), Kalamazoo Hackett (17) and Watervliet (2).

