Lady Falcons come up short

DELTON — Winning basketball games on the road is all about consistency.

Constantine’s girls’ basketball team struggled in a couple areas and it came back to haunt the Lady Falcons in a tight 50-46 SAC Valley Division loss at Delton Kellogg Tuesday.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 17 points and four rebounds for Constantine. Paulina Diaz added seven points and six rebounds. Lexi Dull had five points. Macey Tulley added seven points while Hannah Ley and Cassie McNamara added four points each.

“We played terrible on the defensive end and were outrebounded and outworked. There’s no excuse for our lack of effort in those areas,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

