Lady Falcons collect two more wins

DELTON — Constantine’s softball team piled up two more victories Thursday after sweeping host Delton-Kellogg 12-0 and 20-2.

Mercedes Cole picked up the win in game one pitching a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Kallie Sears had two hits, two RBI and scored three runs for Constantine. Macey Tulley added two hits, one RBI and three runs. Kim Maddox had one hit and one RBI. Brianna Herrick had two hits and two RBI.

Kloe Pettit had one hit. Bailey Rodewald scored one run. Kiara Price added one hit. Kylie Walker had one hit, one RBI and scored one run. Cole added three hits and scored three times. Madi Schulte scored once for the Lady Falcons.

