Lady Falcons, Bulldogs split DH

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team split a doubleheader at home with Centreville Tuesday.

Centreville earned a 7-0 win over Constantine in the opener.

The Lady Falcons pulled out a 4-1 win over the visiting Bulldogs in the nightcap.

Emily Mallo took the loss in game one for Constantine allowing 12 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Emma Russell picked up the win for Centreville giving up eight hits and a pair of walks.

Macey Tulley and Bailey Rodewald belted two hits each for Constantine. Mercedes Cole, Kim Maddox, Piper Ousley and Kiara Price all added one base hit each.

Joanna Larsen had three hits, including a double for Centreville. Jaeden Blades and Mackenzi Sheteron added two hits apiece, while Mackenzie Troyer, Hannah Duchene, Kaylee Trattles, Olivia Deeds and Kenleigh West-Wing all had one hit apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.

In game two, Bailey Rodewald doubled and Cole had a two-run homer for Constantine.

Troyer tripled for Centreville.

Sheteron was tagged with the loss for Centreville allowing five hits, one strikeout, and one walk.

Cole gave up two hits, one walk and had nine strikeouts for Constantine in the win.