Lady Falcons blast Bangor

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team earned a pair of wins at home over Bangor Monday by identical 14-4 scores.

Kloe Pettit picked up the win for Constantine in game one allowing two hits, one walk with three strikeouts.

Kallie Sears had a triple for the Lady Falcons. Kim Maddox and Pettit both added a double. Sears, Maddox, Madi Schulte and Mercedes Cole all added one single apiece. Brianna Herrick and Trasandra Ragsdale both had two hits each.

Emily Mallo was credited with the win in game two for the Lady Falcons. Mallo gave up eight hits and had six strikeouts.

Macey Tulley and Maddox both had a double. Sears added two base hits, while Tulley, Herrick, Mallo and Joslyn Derda all singled.