Lady Eddies’ pressure buries Lady Cats

THREE RIVERS — A wave of turnovers created by Edwardsburg’s defensive pressure took its toll on the Three Rivers Lady Cats in Friday’s Wolverine Conference South Divisional opener at the Purple Palace.

Edwardsburg, the defending league champions, rode the hot hand of senior all-starter Kaitlyn Zarycki and her supporting cast to a 52-26 win over Three Rivers.

“We talked before the game that we had to be ready to make great decisions with the basketball on every possession. We weren’t able to do that tonight, especially in the second half,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.