Lady Eagles roll into regional play with young, talented roster

COLOMA — Schoolcraft’s varsity softball team won’t be going away anytime soon.

Jason Porter’s Lady Eagles are young and talented and fresh off winning their second consecutive district championship.

Schoolcraft (25-10) faces the host school in Saturday’s Coloma Regional at 10 a.m. Buchanan and Hopkins battle in the second semifinal at noon. The finals are scheduled for 2 p.m. with the regional champs advancing to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state quarterfinal game at Hope College.

Porter features are a roster loaded with youth, including seven freshmen. The Eagles have just three seniors on its team.

“The nice thing about our team is that our youth has been a real pleasant surprise for us by playing at a high level all season,” Porter said.

“Our three biggest strengths in our success this year are that we play fast, aggressively and keep up a family atmosphere.”

Schoolcraft also beefed up its schedule considerably this season with games against a lot of Division I and Division II teams such as Wayland, Portage Central, Portage Northern, Laingsburg, Vicksburg, Three Rivers, Eaton Rapids and Dowagiac.

“Several of those bigger schools we’ve played were ranked during the season,” Porter added.

Porter knows his squad will have its hands full against a very solid Coloma team.

“They have nine tough hitters in their lineup and a phenomenal catcher,” Porter said.

Schoolcraft has piled up some impressive stats both on the mound and at the plate.

Freshman pitcher Adrienne Rosey is Schoolcraft’s ace inside the circle with a 14-3 record and 1.63 earned-run average with 131 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched.

Other key infielder’s on defense for Schoolcraft, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division at 12-0, are junior shortstop Lydia Goble, junior centerfielder Brooke Crissman and freshman catcher Katie Parker.

“Adrienne and Katie work really well together on the mound and behind the plate,” Porter said.

Rosey sports a batting average of .393. Parker is hitting .495 with 51 hits, 50 RBIs and 11 home runs. Goble is hitting .472 with 35 RBI and six home runs. Crissman is batting .321 with 35 stolen bases, 22 RBI and five home runs.