Lady Eagles look to punch ticket to semifinals with win over Squires

HOLLAND — Schoolcraft girls’ softball coach Shane Barry admits he knows very little about today’s Division 3 state quarterfinal opponent Grandville Calvin Christian.

But Barry is more concerned with what his Lady Eagles (30-4) do well as they prepare for today’s 4 p.m. clash against the Lady Squires (31-7) at Wolthers Stadium on the Hope College campus in Holland.

The winner of today’s contest will advance to Friday’s 3 p.m. state semifinal game against either Dundee or Riverview Gabriel Richard at Secchia Stadium on Michigan State University’s campus.

In today’s other quarterfinals games, Marine City battles Millington and Negaunee takes on Standish-Sterling Central with those winners meeting in the second state semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Secchia Stadium as well.

The state championship is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. back at MSU.

Grandville Calvin Christian has outscored the first four teams it has faced during the postseason by a combined 29-3 margin.

The Lady Squires won the Saugatuck District after defeating Fennville 15-0 in three innings followed by a 3-1 win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. In the Bath Regional on Saturday, Calvin Christian earned a tight 2-0 victory in the semifinals over Shepherd before defeating Kent City 9-2 in the championship game.