Lady Chiefs overcome slow start with tough second-half defense

It took White Pigeon’s girls basketball team a while to find its rhythm at the offensive end, but the Lady Chiefs rummaged up enough production at that end for a 45-37 Southwest 10 Conference win at home Thursday over Marcellus.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half and had way too many turnovers, but we worked hard defensively in the second half to get the win,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure.

Marcellus came out in a zone defense in an effort to contain Claycee West of White Pigeon.

The Lady Wildcats were successful early on and built a 9-5 lead over the Lady Chiefs after one quarter. But a 15-11 run in the second quarter helped White Pigeon tie the contest at 20-20 entering halftime.