Lady Chiefs drop road game

BRONSON — The White Pigeon girls’ basketball team dropped a 46-29 road game at Bronson Thursday in BCS League action.

Madison Gremore had 10 points, two assists and three rebounds for White Pigeon. Claycee West chipped in five points, three assists and three steals. Hailey Personette tossed in seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Lady Chiefs also got four points and six rebounds from Delainy Krebs. Sidney Mishler chipped in with three points, three assists and three rebounds.

