Lady Chiefs capitalize on big second half

WATERVLIET — A strong second half pulled White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team to a 38-19 win over Holland Black River Thursday in the opening round of the Watervliet Holiday Tournament.

“We started off a bit slow, but after the first half we came out really strong in the third and fourth quarters. We had more people score tonight and had less turnovers,” said White Pigeon girls’ coach Brooke McClure.

“We played great defense. It was definitely a great overall team win.”

White Pigeon was led on the court again by freshman sensation Claycee West.

West poured in 12 points to go along with six rebounds, one block, one steal and two assists.

Hailey Personette finished with 10 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals for the Lady Chiefs. Birdie Murphy added nine points, five steals and two rebounds. Delainy Krebs chipped in three points, five boards and two assists. Madi Gremore added four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.