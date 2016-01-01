Lady Chiefs’ intelligence, dedication big keys for successful season

WHITE PIGEON — First-year White Pigeon varsity volleyball coach Brittney Baechler likes the intelligence and dedication her Lady Chiefs have shown on the floor so far this season.

Baechler, who has been involved with White Pigeon’s volleyball program a total of five years, has an experienced group to work with that was named Academic All-State in 2016.

Returning is senior left-side hitter Sidney Mishler.

“Sidney hits hard, passes well and has been a true leader so far,” Baechler said.

Senior Paige Brock returns as a left-side hitter as well.

“Paige is hitting and passing the ball very well. She plays great defense and brings a positive and hardworking attitude to the team,” Baechler said.

White Pigeon has experience at the setter position where senior Shanna Hagner returns.

“Shanna has a great attitude and great setting hands. She has really come a long way and her experience shows,” Baechler said.

Also back is senior right-side hitter Angela Gibson.

“Angela has a lot of positive roles on our team. She hits hard and always had a great attitude,” Baechler said.

Senior Courtney Delarye returns at the libero position.

“Courtney takes on a new role this year and has become increasingly confident in her skill. I am beyond excited to watch her take on this new position,” Baechler said.

Another top returner is senior back row specialist Jillian Hagen.

“Jillian is one of my hardest workers. She always tries to do the best she can and is improving day by day,” Baechler said.

Sophomore middle hitter Claycee West returns after earning a varsity letter her freshman season.

“Every team needs to have a Claycee. She works harder than anyone and puts everything she has into the game. She sees the court well and can hit the ball hard while playing smart and leads the team with a competitive attitude,” Baechler said.

Junior newcomers Emma Sandy will see time at the middle hitter position.

“Emma is a new middle for our varsity team. She is smart and consistent and is starting to really hit the ball well. She has a great attitude and brings a lot of great things to our team,” Baechler said.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.