Lady Cats win two out of three in own Round Robin Tournament

The Three Rivers varsity softball team finished the Lady Cats’ annual Round Robin Tournament with a record of 2-1.

Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats began the day with a convincing win over Constantine 20-0.

Natalie Barnes picked up the win on the mound for Three Rivers allowing two hits. Jessica Barnes pitched in relief allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Lydia Middleton suffered the loss for Constantine giving up 14 hits, eight walks with one strikeout.

Emma Thatcher had two hits, walked twice and scored three runs for Three Rivers. Shantel Blyly had two hits, including a double, three RBI and scored four runs. Kali Heivilin had two hits, two RBI and three runs. Jessica Barnes had two hits, two RBI and scored three runs. Erin Brady added two hits, including a double, two RBI and scored once. Natalie Barnes had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Anna Kulpinski scored once and walked twice. Lizzie Bissett had two hits, including a double, three RBI and scored twice. Aislyn Sternbergh and Maddy Knoll scored one run each.

Blyly, Heivilin and Jessica Barnes all hit home runs for Three Rivers.