Lady Cats win Silver Division

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team won the Silver Division in Saturday’s 12th annual Dara Kwiatkowski Memorial Tournament at Battle Creek Harper Creek.

In pool play, Three Rivers beat Climax-Scotts 25-19, 25-16 and lost to Mendon 20-25, 22-25 and Battle Creek St. Philip 9-25, 22-25.

Three Rivers then earned consecutive wins over Battle Creek Central 25-8, 25-21 and Climax-Scotts 25-19, 25-13 again to win the Silver Division.

Shelby Krawczak had 22 kills, 18 digs and six aces for Three Rivers. Karsyn Draime piled up 19 kills, 12 digs and six aces. Kali Heivilin added 16 kills, three blocks and five aces. Megan Tadajewski finished with five digs and a pair of aces. Kylee Nash racked up 45 assists and two aces. Hadley Miller added 31 assists, six blocks and 15 kills. Maddy Borst tossed in 10 kills and seven blocks.

Mendon finished runners-up in the Gold Division.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.