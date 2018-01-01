Lady Cats win Howard City Tri-County softball invitational

HOWARD CITY — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball team took its explosive offense and stingy defense northward Saturday and came away with three wins and the championship trophy in the Howard City Tri-County Area Invitational.

Three Rivers clobbered Lakeview 24-0 to start off the tournament, followed by a 17-2 win over Howard City Tri-County and a 7-2 victory over Allendale in the championship game.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.