Lady Cats unable to deliver in clutch

THREE RIVERS — Old habits die hard.

Thursday’s heartbreaking 47-45 loss at Allegan in the Wolverine Conference crossover game summed up a season-long pattern for the Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team.

“At certain times tonight we just didn’t make real smart decisions, especially late in the game. We have to be a lot smarter with what we want to do with the basketball and be able to make fundamental plays to finish out games,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

Three Rivers rallied from a nine-point deficit, 31-22, early in the third quarter.

The Lady Cats got a pair of late three-pointers in that period by freshman Hadley Miller and senior Rhyeli Krause that helped them knot the score up at 34-34 entering the fourth quarter.

It was a frustrating final eight minutes for Three Rivers which held a 41-38 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Three Rivers proceeded to miss a transition layup, two three-point attempts on its next couple of possessions and a pair of free throws.

Allegan, meanwhile was able to tie the game at 45-45 with 0:34 left on a pair of charity tosses by leading scorer and senior Leslie Scane.

Scane, a 5-foot-5 lightning-quick guard, led all scorers in the game with 27 points, including six threes.

With 0:22 remaining, Scane stole an inbounds pass by the Lady Cats and converted the layup into the winning basket.

“We were not smart with the basketball in the last two minutes and were unable to extend the lead on five occasions,” Bingaman said.

After Allegan missed a free throw attempt with 10 seconds left, the Lady Cats got off one final shot attempt from six feet away that missed the mark.

“It was frustrating because we played with good energy to get the lead against a good team in a gym that is tough to play in,” Bingaman said.

Three Rivers started out the game strong hustling out to a 5-0 lead on Cara Smith’s mid-range jumper, Krause’s free throw and Miller’s putback.

Allegan went on a quick 7-0 run to take the lead. The Lady Tigers eventual increased its lead to 10-5.

Krause’s three-pointer at the buzzer lessened the Lady Cats’ deficit to 10-8 entering the second quarter.

Scane’s outside shooting prowess helped Allegan build itself an eight-point advantage, 29-21 by halftime.

Scane hit four of her triples during that period.

Krause finished the night shooting 5-of-12 from the floor, including a 5-of-7 showing from behind the three-point arc, for 16 points. She also added one assist, four rebounds and one steal.

Miller added 13 points, one assist, seven rebounds, one blocked shot and a pair of steals. Smith had six points, three assists and three rebounds. Izzy Taylor chipped in four points, one assist, three rebounds and two steals while Diamond Carter had three points and five boards. Arionne Fowlkes added three points, two assists, one rebound and two steals. Tessa Hawkins had one assist, one rebound and one steal.

Three Rivers finished the game shooting 14-of-38 from the floor and 11-of-19 at the free-throw line. The Lady Cats committed 16 turnovers and were outrebounded 28-24.

Allegan made 17-of-39 field-goal attempts and were just 5-of-15 at the foul stripe. The Lady Tigers had 15 turnovers.

Three Rivers JV 35, Allegan 22

Jessica Barnes scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds for the Lady Cats in a 35-22 win over Allegan.

Deanja Lee-Woods added eight points and six rebounds. Erin Brady scored five points and Aislyn Sternbergh had six steals for the Lady Cats, who finish the season 8-12.

