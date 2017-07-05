Lady Cats tie for seventh in league tennis tournament; Taylor third

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team tied for seventh place in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament.

All singles flights were held at Sturgis and the doubles matches took place at the high school courts in Three Rivers.

Allegan finished first with 73 points. Sturgis (69) took second followed by Edwardsburg (66), Vicksburg (50), Otsego (45), Paw Paw (44), Three Rivers and Dowagiac (28), Plainwell (23) and South Haven (12).

“The weather was great for tennis and a lot of tennis was played. Everyone played at least two matches and most played four,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner.

At No. 1 singles, Three Rivers junior Erin Taylor defeated Haven Born of Plainwell in her preliminary match by default. In her next match, Taylor upset No. 1 seeded Emma Ruga of Allegan 6-4 6-4 to advance to the semifinal round where she lost to Vicksburg’s Josephine Hosner 1-6, 1-6. Taylor rebounded to beat Paw Paw’s Katie Simon 6-0, 6-0 to finish third.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers beat Plainwell’s Katie Barras by default. Arney lost to Allegan’s Anya Wisner 0-6, 1-6. Arney came back to beat Kaitlynn Morse of Otsego 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Hope Kline of Paw Paw 0-6, 1-6 and finishing sixth.

At No. 3 singles, Abby Springer of Three Rivers beat Megan Preston of Plainwell 7-5 6-2. Springer lost her next three matches to Krista Hart of Sturgis 0-6, 0-6, Lauren Layman of Otsego 1-6, 2-6 and Micael Ruff from Dowagiac 3-6, 0-6 to earn eighth place.

