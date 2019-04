Lady Cats tennis team tops Hillsdale

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls tennis team earned a 6-2 non-conference win at home Monday over Hillsdale.

Three Rivers improves to 2-0 overall this season.

At No. 1 singles, Saaya Ishiznki from Three Rivers defeated Grace Olinger of Hillsdale.

At No. 2 singles, Sumin Jeon from Three Rivers lost 0-6, 0-6 to Emily Kimball.

At No. 3 singles, Cayley Svoboda from Three Rivers beat Maisa Henning 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 4 singles, Kienna Shank from Three Rivers earned a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 win over Ella Lewis.

At No. 1 doubles, Audrey Dickerson and Caleigh Barth from Three Rivers dropped at 1-6, 1-6 decision to Brenna Bildner and Graydon Goop.

At No. 2 doubles, Katherine Miller and Smantha Haydon from Three Rivers earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lindsay Sheffler and Abi Piske.

At No. 3 doubles, Sara Haydon and Izzy Marvin from Three Rivers topped Katie Smith and Vanessa Brown 6-3, 7-5.

At No. 4 doubles, Brooklyn Page and Taylor Workman from Three Rivers beat Belinda Francis and Katelyn Massuga 6-2, 6-2.