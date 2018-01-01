Lady Cats sweep Bulldogs to move within two games of outright league title

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ offense shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Lady Cats kept its undefeated league record intact by sweeping visiting Otsego 13-1 and 12-2 Tuesday in varsity softball.

“I am beyond proud of all these girls. It’s almost hard to put into words how proud. Every single one of them have really stepped up and they have shown other teams what Three Rivers softball is all about,” said Three Rivers’ head coach Kendra Kutz.

“This team wears the name on the front of their jerseys with pride. We are chasing our dream, one game at a time. We got team shirts with a quote on it that our seniors picked out.”

The shirts say, “To get what we’ve never had, we must do something we’ve never done.”

Kutz said this season has been about attaining a lot of things for the first time.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

