Lady Cats steamroll Pennfield, remain undefeated

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers girls’ basketball team remained undefeated Monday, defeating Battle Creek Pennfield 69-24 in a non-conference matchup at the Purple Palace.

The game was a runaway from the very beginning, with Three Rivers outscoring the Panthers 17-4 in the first quarter and lead 34-10 at the half. The Wildcats would continue to pull away in the second half, scoring 19 and 16 in the third and fourth quarters to cruise to the victory.

Three Rivers, now 5-0 for the season, shot 39 percent (27-for-70) from the field for the game, including 33 percent (7-for-21) from beyond the arc. The Wildcats’ defense held Pennfield to just 26 percent shooting (9-for-34) for the game.

“Always unsure of what to expect after a long break, but we were tougher around the hoop early on until outside shots started to fall,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman said. “We once again did a great job of controlling the glass.”

Hadley Miller led the way for Three Rivers with 27 points and seven rebounds. Kali Heivilin added a double-double effort with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Alivia Knapp scored nine points, Rylie Kelly six, Natalie Barnes four, and Macy Ivins and Illy Taylor chipped in with two points each.

The Wildcats return to action tonight, facing Berrien Springs on the road at 7 p.m.

