Lady Cats squash Huskies

THREE RIVERS — Two consecutive wins heading into the holiday break were exactly what the Three Rivers varsity girls’ basketball team needed.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats disposed easily of visiting Portage Northern 62-19 Thursday night at home to improve to 4-2 overall.

“This was a good way for us to head into break with two wins this week,” said Bingaman, whose team also beat Berrien Springs 51-26 on Tuesday.

“We were able to get good looks early but could not knock them down as much as we'd like. Even without shooting a great percentage, our quantity was great,” Bingaman said.

“I loved our aggressiveness on the boards, and it allowed us extra opportunities and to get to the line. The girls adjusted nicely to having things drawn up on the spot for them at various times during the game.”

Three Rivers finished the game shooting 19-of-67 (28 percent) from the floor, including 7-of-24 from behind the three-point arc (29 percent) and went 17-of-33 at the foul stripe (52 percent).

Hadley Miller finished the night with 17 points, five rebounds and nine steals. Kali Heivilin added 13 points, eight boards and four steals for the Lady Cats. Alaina Abnet scored 12 points, including four triples, to go with three assists and three rebounds. Alivia Knapp added five points, six rebounds, and three steals. Jessica Barnes and Diamond Carter scored five points each.