Lady Cats split twinbill with Bulldogs

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball team split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader on the road in Otsego Tuesday, winning the opener 13-9 and losing the nightcap 7-5.

Sophomore Kali Heivilin starred at the plate for Three Rivers in game one with four hits, including a pair of doubles, five RBI and scored four runs.

Erin Brady added three hits, including a double, with three RBI and scored once for the Lady Cats. Jessica Barnes added three hits, two RBI and one run. Karalyn Eldridge added three hits, one RBI and three runs. Emma Thatcher collected two hits and scored three runs. Anna Kulpinski added a hit and Aislyn Sternbergh scored one run.

Jessica Barnes went the distance in the win for Three Rivers allowing six hits, two walks with eight strikeouts.