Lady Cats split twinbill with big night at the plate

The Three Rivers varsity girls softball team split a home Wolverine Conference doubleheader with Vicksburg Friday, winning the opener 11-10 and losing the nightcap 9-7.

Erin Brady’s two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Three Rivers to the win in the opener.

Emma Thatcher and Lizzie Bissett both added home runs in the first game for Three Rivers.

Brady also cranked out a pair of doubles, while Jessica Barnes, Shantel Blyly and Kali Heivilin all blasted out doubles for the Lady Cats.

Thatcher had three hits, Heivilin two, while Jessica Barnes, Karalyn Eldridge and Natalie Barnes all had one hit each.

Brady and Jessica Barnes drove in three runs each.

Thatcher and Heivilin scored three runs each.

Natalie Barnes got the win in the circle for Three Rivers allowing three hirts and two walks in relief of her older sister. Jessica Barnes started the game allowing eight hits, six walks with three strikeouts.

Eldridge took the loss in game two allowing nine hits, five walks with one strikeout.

Heivilin belted two home runs in game two. Brady and Jessica Barnes both added round-trippers for the Lady Cats. Brady also had a double.

Heivilin had three total hits, two RBI and scored three runs.

Jessica Barnes added two hits, while Thatcher, Eldridge and Natalie Barnes all added one each.

Jessica Barnes and Heivilin drove n two runs apiece.

Three Rivers is back in action this morning competing in the Byron Center Big 16 Tournament.

