Lady Cats split DH with Eagles

SCHOOLCRAFT — Freshman Kylee Nash struck out 12 as the Three Rivers varsity softball team earned a 2-0 win against the host Schoolcraft Lady Eagles Monday in the first game of a non-league doubleheader.

Schoolcraft won the second game 3-1 in five innings.

“We played two tough games tonight against a solid team and had no errors. Everyone really stepped up tonight and gave 100 percent effort. I would have liked to hit a little better but all around they played their hearts out,” said Three Rivers coach Kendra Kutz.

“This is going to be a fun year with this group. I love to watch them play and I look forward to a successful season. I feel like a lot of them have come into this year with a total different mindset and have built up their confidence in the offseason.”

