Lady Cats soccer victorious

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Parchment 5-1 Friday.

Parchment scored its lone goal at the eight-minute mark of the first half to take its only lead of the match, 1-0.

Three Rivers responded with three unanswered goals to conclude the opening half, and take a 3-1 advantage into intermission.

Lauryn Carlisi of Three Rivers scored at 13:39 to tie the match at 1-1.

Izzy Taylor scored the next two Three Rivers goals at 12:11 and 21:42 to put her ballclub up by the two-goal margin at halftime.

Kaitlin Ritchie scored Three Rivers’ final two goals in the second half at 22:09, and her final goal came with a few minutes left in the game.

Carissa Kelley and Abigail Stephens both recorded assists in the match for Three Rivers.

Leading in shots was Kelsey Barrett with eight and Stephens had seven.

Jaylin Harbin had three keeper saves for Three Rivers.

“We played a good game of passing and possession tonight. We had lots of opportunities to shot the ball. It was a great team effort on the field,” said Three Rivers varsity coach Pete Bachinski.