Lady Cats smother Chieftains

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ pressure at the defensive end along with its quickness and athleticism were not a match for an outmanned Dowagiac girls’ squad Friday.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats shined above the Lady Chieftains in almost ever facet of the game in burying their guests 52-19 at the Purple Palace.

The Wolverine Conference South Divisional win improves Three Rivers to 2-1 and 7-2 overall.

“Early on for some reason we were too fired up on the offensive end and weren’t being patient enough and were out of rhythm,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“But once we settled down and got to our spots on the floor then we were able to find some success.”

Bingaman was pleased for his team to have the opportunity to work a little more on its 2-2-1 defense.

“It was the first time we’ve been able to run that defense consistently. It’s something we’ve been wanting to throw in so we have multiple fronts we can turn to,” Bingaman said.

Three Rivers’ defense gave Dowagiac fists from the opening tipoff. The Lady Cats built a double-digit lead, building a 15-5 cushion after one quarter.

Miller led the early assault with five points. Heivilin added four points in that stretch and Knapp pitched in with three.

Three Rivers extended its advantage to 27-9 by halftime. Sophomore guard Rylie Kelly, 5-foot-7, moved up from the Lady Cats’ JV, hit her first varsity basket with a three pointer to cap off the half.

The Lady Cats’ lead ballooned to 47-9 by the end of the third quarter.

Miller highlighted the third period for Three Rivers with nine points, while Diamond Carter, Kelly and Barnes all had key putbacks off offensive rebounds for the Lady Ca