Lady Cats smack Marshall

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team routed visiting Marshall 19-0 on Senior and Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday.

The two schools were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the second game was canceled due to Marshall fighting some player injuries.

Three Rivers honored its seniors Tessa Hawkins, Emily Bass, Halle Carpenter and Amy Jo Tavernier, along with Corinna Tompkins.

Players, fans, parents and community members were invited to stick around for a cookout afterwards.

On the field, Kylee Nash was the winning pitcher allowing two hits with five strikeouts for Three Rivers.

Jessica Barnes and Kali Heivilin belted three hits apiece for Three Rivers. Carpenter and Tavernier both added two hits apiece, while Hawkins, Karalyn Eldridge, Nash and Bass all added one base hit.

One of Tavernier’s hits was a homerun and she finished with four RBI. Carpenter had a double, single and five RBI. All of Heivilin’s hits were doubles. Nash, Barnes and Eldridge all added a double for the fifth-ranked Lady Cats, now 33-3 overall.

Three Rivers scored seven runs in the first and 12 runs in the second inning before the game was called after three innings on the 15-run mercy rule.

