Lady Cats seventh at Edwardsburg Invite; Wildcat boys 12th

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers girls’ track and field team finished seventh in Friday night’s Edwardsburg Invitational.

James Phillips’ Lady Wildcats scored 43 1/3 points. Berrien Springs won the meet with 92. Constantine’s girls finished 11th with 8 1/3 points.

“Tonight’s meet was very cold and windy. We came in with a depleted lineup because of a couple different reasons. However the girls competed very well. We were able to win this meet last season, but did not have the lineup tonight to repeat,” Phillips said.

Malorie Hulse, Elizabeth Schutter, Kelley Kruse and Paulina Diaz of Constantine earned eighth in the 3200 relay (12:55.47).

Cara Smith of Three Rivers took eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.98).

Arionne Fowlkes of Three Rivers won the 100 (12.94).

