Lady Cats seventh, boys ninth at Hastings Invitational

The Three Rivers girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed in the Hastings Invitational Friday.

The Lady Cats finished seventh, while the Wildcat boys placed ninth.

“We were able to score some big points in this meet. However we are still working on developing enough depth to be really competitive during bigger meets like this one,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

Hadley Miller placed second in the 800-meter (2:34.51) run and fifth in high jump (4-10) for Three Rivers.

The 3200 relay team of Natalie Kelley, Lauren Wills, Johanna Carstensen and Emma Stasiuk earned seventh (12:00.26).

Illy Taylor earned fifth for the Lady Cats in the discus (79-4).

Three Rivers earned three places in the pole vault. Ellana Haifley took fifth (7-6), Alexanderia Deel seventh (7-0) and Heidi Hines eighth (6-0).

Shelby Krawczak took third in long jump (14-1) for the Lady Cats.