Lady Cats set to defend home court as March Madness arrives

THREE RIVERS – March Madness has arrived for high school girls’ basketball teams across the state of Michigan.

Locally, area teams will try and wipe the slate clean and mindful of not looking ahead or past their opening round opponent.

In Division 2, Three Rivers will be hosting a six-team district beginning with a doubleheader to tip off the action today.

Undefeated and No. 3-ranked Edwardsburg (20-0) faces Niles (11-8) at 5 p.m. Three Rivers (14-5) meets Dowagiac (8-12) in the second game at 7 p.m.

Two games are on tap for Wednesday. Vicksburg (10-10) meets the Edwardsburg/Niles winner at 5 p.m. Paw Paw (4-16) battles the victor between Three Rivers and Dowagiac at 7 p.m.

The championship is at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the Coloma Regional against the South Haven district champion March 11-13.

Three Rivers won both of its Wolverine Conference South Divisional games over Dowagiac this season 52-19 at home and earned a 63-32 win on the road.