Lady Cats second in Three Rivers Jamboree at Sauganash Golf Club

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team finished second in Thursday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by the Lady Cats at Sauganash Country Club.

Sturgis took first-place honors with a 191.

Katie Horn of Sturgis was a medalist in the meet with a 43.

Three Rivers finished second as a team with a score of 203.

Leading the Lady Wildcats in scoring were senior Erin Taylor and junior Heidi Hines who each carded a score of 46 in the match played on the front nine holes.

Sara Haydon finished with a 47, Jayley Zeimet added a 64 and Michaela Shockley finished with 83 to conclude the Lady Cats’ scores on the night.

Dowagiac finished fourth with 212 followed by South Haven (219), Allegan (225), Otsego (237), Vicksburg (264) and Plainwell did not finish the required four golfers to finish with a team score.