Lady Cats search for third straight victory

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lady Cats look for their third consecutive win to start the girls’ basketball season tonight when they entertain Plainwell.

Tip-off time at the Purple Palace is 7 p.m. The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m.

Three Rivers brings an overall record of 2-0 into tonight’s Wolverine Conference non-divisional contest.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats are 1-0 in the South Division following their season-opening 55-32 victory at home last Friday over Vicksburg.

Bingaman’s ballclub is coming off a 51-35 win on Tuesday at Niles.

Plainwell, which is coached by Tim Rieman, competes in the Wolverine Conference’s North Division. The Lady Trojans are 3-0, including non-league wins over Mattawa (43-30) and Portage Northern (43-22) and a 51-22 win over fellow division foe South Haven.

“Plainwell is well coached. Tim always does a nice job of making adjustments. They will come out and play full-court in a 2-2-1 press,” Bingaman said.



