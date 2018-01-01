Lady Cats return experienced group for run at league track and field title

Three Rivers returns quality and experienced athletes needed to be in the hunt for a Wolverine Conference championship this spring in girls’ track and field.

“Our goal is to improve each and every day to give our team the best opportunity to find success towards the months of May and June for a championship season,” said James Phillips, Three Rivers’ fifth-year head coach.

Three Rivers finished with a 6-3 dual meet record in 2018, including a fourth-place showing in the conference, finished as Division 2 regional runners-up for the second consecutive year and qualified four athletes for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state finals.

Three Rivers returns two of its four state qualifiers from last season in senior Shelby Krawczak along with junior Hadley Miller.

Krawczak is the defending league champion in the long jump, while Miller was conference runners-up in high jump.

Izzy Taylor, who earned all-state honors after finishing fourth in the state in the shot put and regional runners-up in the discus, graduated, along with Stephanie McLochlin, regional runners-up in the 400-meter dash and state qualifier.

Taylor is now throwing at the Division II level for Wayne State University.

Krawczak will compete in the long jump, 800 relay and 1600 relay. She is approaching the school record in the long jump.