Lady Cats respond well, gain DH split with perennial power Comets

THREE RIVERS — A sign of a good softball team is to be able to bounce back from a loss.

Kendra Kutz’s young Three Rivers ball club is starting to learn what it takes to become a good team.

The Lady Cats proved that by winning the second game of a non-conference doubleheader 12-8 at home over perennial Division 3 state power Kalamazoo Christian Wednesday.

Kalamazoo Christian handed Three Rivers a tough 4-3 loss in the first game.

Both games were played on the middle school diamond due to wet field conditions at the Lady Cats’ high school field.

Three Rivers freshman pitcher Kylee Nash suffered the loss in game one allowing seven hits, four runs, two walks with seven strikeouts.

Karalyn Eldridge belted a single, double and home run for Three Rivers, now 12-8 overall.

Nash added a double, while Tessa Hawkins collected two singles and Erin Brady added a single.

“We fell short the first game because we couldn’t get the bats going. We had a good practice the day before and going into today’s games, I felt confident. After watching pregame warm-ups, I knew the girls were just not mentally ready to play. After taking the loss I told the girls we can either pick our heads up and come into the next game ready to play or they will defeat us again,” Kutz said.

Jessica Barnes started inside the circle for Three Rivers in game two. Barnes allowed four runs and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Eldridge replaced her and pitched the next couple frames surrendering three hits and one walk.

