Lady Cats remain unbeaten in Wolverine with DH sweep

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team remained unbeaten in the Wolverine Conference after sweeping a doubleheader at home Tuesday over Sturgis 16-10 and 15-0.

Kylee Nash picked up the win for Three Rivers in relief with five strikeouts over the last two innings. Karalyn Eldridge started allowing two hits, two walks with one strikeout in two innings. Amy Jo Tavenier replaced her and gave up five hits over the next three frames with one walk and one strikeout. Jessica Barnes also saw action on the mound, but didn’t record any outs.

Halle Carpenter and Erin Brady both had homeruns in game one for Three Rivers.

Carpenter, Emma Thatcher, Kali Heivilin and Shantel Blyly all added a double for the Lady Cats, now 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the Wolverine.

Carpenter ended the game with four RBI. Heivilin had three RBI, while Nash, Eldridge and Brady plated two apiece and Tavernier had one.

Nash tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the win in game two.

Tavernier cranked out three hits for Three Rivers. Carpenter and Eldridge added two hits each, while Thatcher, Nash, Barnes, Heivilin, Blyly and Tessa Hawkins all had one base hit each.

Tavernier, Eldridge, Barnes and Nash all drove in two runs each. Hawkins, Carpenter, Thatcher and Brady all drove in one run each.



